StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 million, a P/E ratio of -228.71 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

