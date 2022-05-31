StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of VJET opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
About voxeljet (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
