StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Shares of VJET opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet (Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.