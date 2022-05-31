StockNews.com Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Strong-Buy

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of ASRT stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.