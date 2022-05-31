StockNews.com Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Strong-Buy

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

