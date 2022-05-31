StockNews.com Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $97.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
