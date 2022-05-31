Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Achieves $232.84 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Storj has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $232.84 million and $23.61 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 395,571,595 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

