Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC Makes New $7.87 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 11.6% of Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after buying an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,763,960 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,134. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.