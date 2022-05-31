Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €10.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($11.08) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

ETR:SZU opened at €12.51 ($13.45) on Friday. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($15.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.53. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.54.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

