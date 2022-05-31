Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,239.0 days.

OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

