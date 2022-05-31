Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Invests $14.24 Million in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 263,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TASK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 45.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $426,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. 5,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,679. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TASK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

