Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Invests $35.39 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 404,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,388,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.4% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,008 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,198,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,436 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. 164,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

