Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 109.2% in the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

