Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,208,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 281,664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NYSE AR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 111,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 3.72. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,600. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

