Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,867,000. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
