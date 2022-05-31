Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,867,000. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,091. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.