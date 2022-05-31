Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 448,333 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,333 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of ACV Auctions worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,044,000 after buying an additional 623,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,667,000 after buying an additional 1,474,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 34.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 710,983 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACVA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 19,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

