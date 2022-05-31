Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,048 shares during the period. Semtech comprises approximately 2.0% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Semtech worth $52,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Semtech stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 2,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,727. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.