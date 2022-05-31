Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
SU opened at C$52.56 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.31.
In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.