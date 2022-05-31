Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

SU opened at C$52.56 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.31.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.36.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

