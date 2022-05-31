Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 2,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 836,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

SUNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

