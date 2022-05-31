Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 2,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 836,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
SUNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.