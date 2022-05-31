SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SSY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,423. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.95.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,643.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.59% of SunLink Health Systems worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

