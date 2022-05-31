SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.91. SunOpta shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 22,155 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SunOpta by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 649.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

