SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.91. SunOpta shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 22,155 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SunOpta by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 649.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
