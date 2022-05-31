Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 359 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.54).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday.

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of SDRY traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 167 ($2.11). 279,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,095. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 132.60 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 468 ($5.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.82. The company has a market capitalization of £137.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,875.51). Also, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 805,172 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £1,143,344.24 ($1,446,538.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 815,451 shares of company stock worth $116,029,525.

Superdry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.