Supreme (LON:SUP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.00

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.51), with a volume of 382340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Supreme from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 230 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

