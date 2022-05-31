SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $620.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $728.70.

SIVB stock opened at $492.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.43.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

