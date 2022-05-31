Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 154,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synaptogenix in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

