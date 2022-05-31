Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 928,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

SYN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 3,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,677. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.72.

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

