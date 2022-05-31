T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Consulta Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Consulta Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 4.6% of Consulta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Consulta Ltd owned 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $92,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 409,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $6,815,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 608,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,558,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $412,672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,216 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

