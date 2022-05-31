TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.29

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.29 ($17.52) and last traded at €16.85 ($18.12), with a volume of 789282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.22 ($17.44).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.54) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

