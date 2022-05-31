Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Down 2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.92. 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,462,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Get Takung Art alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Takung Art by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.