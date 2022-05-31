Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Up 45.7% in May

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 627,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,303. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

