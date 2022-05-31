TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $24.27 on Friday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

