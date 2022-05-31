Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,844,596. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $552.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day moving average of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

