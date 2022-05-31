Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.80. 63,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

