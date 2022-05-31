Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 892,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,747,478. The firm has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

