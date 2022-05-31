Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $40.57 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,857,000 after buying an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.