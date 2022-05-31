Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.24. 48,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

