Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,240,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $127.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.55. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

