Taurus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.94. 130,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $136.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

