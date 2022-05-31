TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. 1,336,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

