TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE TSPQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 11,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,406,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

