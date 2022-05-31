TD Securities Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATGFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

