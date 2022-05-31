TD Securities Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATGFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

