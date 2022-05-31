TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 10.2%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 7,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 349,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get TDCX alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TDCX by 106.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,372,000.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.