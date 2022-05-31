TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

FTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. 282,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.90.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

