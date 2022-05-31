Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 445,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330,109. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

