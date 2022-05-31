Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,713,296 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEF. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 95.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

