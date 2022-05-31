Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 285.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

