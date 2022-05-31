TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will post sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

