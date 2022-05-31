TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

TIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

