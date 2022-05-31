Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Up 48.0% in May

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,823,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after buying an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

