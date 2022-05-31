TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Holdings in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.36% of XPAC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

XPAX stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.