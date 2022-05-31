TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMGAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMGAU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

