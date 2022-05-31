TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $248,000 Position in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.07% of Argus Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGU. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Shares of ARGU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Argus Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.